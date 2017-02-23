25 HRD GRADUATES JOIN THE JEWELRY INDUSTRY

The Jewellery Industry in Beirut Welcomes 25 Graduates in Diamond Grading

On the 15th of February the Lebanese jewellery industry has been introduced 25 new young faces freshly graduate as Diamond Graders after having achieved successfully the HRD courses which were run in Beirut end of 2016.

The Graduation event took place at the residence of the Belgium Embassy in Beirut and under the auspices of the Ambassador H.E. Alex Lenaerts.

Hosted by the Jewelers’ Syndicate of Lebanon, the event welcomed the HRD representatives including the Middle East Manager Mr. Mehmet Can Ozdemir coming especially from Belgium for the event. The certificates were delivered after an important presentation about the latest diamond’s issues conducted by HRD. The occasion saw the presentation of an honorary gift by the Syndicate President Mr. Moughani to the Belgium Ambassador to thank him for his ongoing support. The event concluded with a nice cocktail buffet in a convivial networking ambiance.