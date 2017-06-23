Saturday , July 1 2017
INTERGEM 2017 TOWARDS A GREEN EDITION

June 23, 2017 FAIRS & EXHIBITIONS

Following the trend colour of the year, INTERGEM 2017 will be held with full focus on green as a color.
Green has always been associated with life and growth. Nowadays the word green is more and more repeated to promote sustainability in all daily life aspects. Furthermore, the Pantone organization has named greenery the trend colour of this year.

In line with all the above, and since Nature offers a wide spectrum of green in gemstones, the Intergem exhibition is gearing towards a green edition in all sense of the word. All the exhibitors, usually very trend oriented, will offer during this edition an extensive range of green hues, where green gemstones cut in Idar-Oberstein could be found in all price categories. These gemstones include Tourmalines, Emeralds, Tsavorite, Peridots or Heliodor, Green Demantoid, Chrome Tourmaline, Tsavorite Garnet, Paraiba Tourmalines, Chrome Diopsides,
Chrysoprase…

 

According to the fair’s Managing Director, Kai-Uwe Hille, along with green stones, the exhibitors will showcase exclusive jewellery collections and coloured gemstones in all colours of the rainbow to satisfy every need and taste.
Intergem will open its doors from 30 September to 3 October in Idar-Oberstein. Save the Date! www.intergem.de

