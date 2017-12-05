“Dazzling Desire” exhibition launches the Diamond Year in Antwerp!

For 570 years, Antwerp has been one of the main commercial centers for rough and cut diamonds. At the global level, 80% of rough diamonds and 50% of cut diamonds are traded in Antwerp.

Under the heading “In Antwerp we speak diamond – Diamond Capital since 1447” a whole range of activities dedicated to diamonds will be organized for the duration of five months starting 18 October.



The opening of Dazzling Desire exhibition at the MAS at this date marks the launch of the Diamond Year in Antwerp. Dazzling Desire is displaying a wide range of exclusive and historical pieces exploring how humans express their striving for love and security, their need for meaning, and their desire for status and power with objects made from precious materials, and diamonds in particular; Mary of Burgundy’s engagement ring, the first diamond engagement ring ever, Marian Crown of Antwerp Cathedral, Cartier tiara worn by Queen Elisabeth of Belgium, the diamond breast star of the powerful Order of the Golden Fleece, are on show along many more impressive art pieces and jewels.